BusinessFinancial

Inside Harvey Norman’s $35m lesson in consumer finance marketing

Harvey Norman store sign
(Source: Bigstock)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Australia’s Federal Court has delivered the largest penalty its corporate regulator has ever secured for misleading conduct involving financial products, ordering retail giant Harvey Norman and its longtime lending partner Latitude Finance Australia to pay a combined $55 million fine. Harvey Norman shares fell after Justice O’Bryan handed down the ruling, capping a legal fight that began when the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) sued the ASX-listed pair in October 2022

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

An exterior shot of Maison Kitsuné’s flagship store in New York City from 2013.
Openings & closings IR Pro

Maison Kitsuné and Hoka take divergent paths in physical retail – what to know

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Hideyuki Okamoto, ice candy maker Akagi Nyugyo's marketing team leader, holds the company's flagship Garigari-kun candy bar at its headquarters in Saitama, Japan
Financial IR Pro

From apologies to acceptance: Why Japanese retailers are rethinking price hikes

Makiko Yamazaki
Inside the Seafolly flagship in California
Openings & closings

Splashdown: Seafolly opens its first US flagship at California’s Corona Del Mar

Kaycee Enerva
Kikki.K-collection
Fashion & accessories

Kikki.K expands into lifestyle with Lisa Gorman collection

My Nguyen
Gucci bag in sea background
Luxury

Gucci leads double-digit sales decline for Kering

Sean Cao
Starbucks
Financial

Burgeoning China business fails to arrest Starbucks global sales decline

Irene Dong
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay