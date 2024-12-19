Inditex posts solid nine-month revenue growth

Apparel giant Inditex says its net revenue grew by 7.1 per cent, reaching US$29.04 billion (€27.4 billion) for its first nine months.

The company says the results reflect strong growth for its physical stores and online channels.

Inditex’s gross profit increased by 7.2 per cent, totalling $17.33 billion (€16.3 billion), while its EBITDA jumped by 9.3 per cent, reaching $6.09 billion (€5.7 billion).

The company continued its expansion, with 45 new store openings across multiple markets. By the end of the period, Inditex operated 5659 stores globally.

Looking ahead, Inditex said it’s focused on its long-term growth, with an investment of $951 million (€900 million) annually in logistics for this year and the next. This investment aims to improve the company’s logistics capacity and enhance its integrated business model.

Zara, Inditex’s flagship brand, continues to lead the portfolio, along with other brands such as Bershka, Massimo Dutti, Oysho, Pull&Bear, Stradivarius, Uterqüe, and Lefties.