BusinessMarketing

How Coach rebuilt its cool and why the numbers prove it’s working

“A $10 billion brand over time, with best in class margins.”
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
There is a particular kind of vindication in a comeback story well executed. Coach, the American leather goods brand that spent much of the 2010s languishing in outlet malls and discount racks, is now one of the most compelling growth narratives in global fashion. Its latest quarterly results are not a fluke – revenues up 31 per cent year-on-year to US$1.7 billion in holding company Tapestry’s third quarter of fiscal 2026. They are the compounding dividend of a strategy years in the maki

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