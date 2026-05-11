How Coach rebuilt its cool and why the numbers prove it’s working

ng. A price architecture built for the moment Coach’s resurgence is, in part, a story of being in the right place at the right time – but the brand also deliberately put itself there. As luxury conglomerates like Kering inflated prices by an average of 36 per cent between 2020 and 2023 without commensurate improvements in product quality or innovation, they alienated the aspirational shopper they had long relied upon. Coach moved in the opposite direction, anchoring its offer around attainable price points that still felt considered and special. The Brooklyn bag starts at US$225. The Tabby shoulder bag sits at US$450. For a young shopper making her first handbag purchase, these figures compare favourably with a Gucci logo ring, which retails for US$430. Coach’s price architecture is not discount fashion; it is value fashion executed with craft, and that distinction is resonating loudly with consumers exhausted by years of unjustified price hikes. Product as proof point The results validate a product strategy centred on a handful of hero styles – the Tabby, the New York, and the Rowan – that have delivered outsized returns. Leather goods continue to dominate, accounting for over 80 per cent of sales, a structural advantage over competitors like Gucci where the category represents approximately 50 per cent of revenue. Beyond its core handbag business, Coach is expanding its assortment with genuine commercial intent. Footwear grew 20 per cent in the third quarter, led by the Soho sneaker, signalling that the brand’s equity is stretching credibly into new categories. Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat has flagged footwear as a long-term growth opportunity, citing Coach’s low market share as runway. The ambition is significant. Coach CEO Todd Kahn has stated his intention to build a US$10 billion brand – more than double its current revenue. Winning Gen Z, one bag at a time Central to the turnaround is a deliberate, disciplined focus on Gen Z. Coach increased its marketing spend by approximately 50 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter with an explicit shift toward top-funnel brand-building. The brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway at Pier 36 tells the story visually. The front row was populated by Elle Fanning, Charles Melton, GloRilla and Jayson Tatum. A who’s who of the demographic Coach is courting. The creative strategy – irreverent, culturally fluent, fashion-forward – has included partnerships with Lil Nas X, Charli XCX, Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid and the WNBA. These are not celebrity endorsements in the traditional sense; they are cultural signals designed to sit authentically within Gen Z’s visual language. The approach is working. Of 2.4 million new customers acquired globally in the third quarter, 35 per cent were Gen Z. Since last year, Coach has added 800,000 new Gen Z customers, plus 1.6 million from other generations influenced, in part, by Gen Z’s endorsement of the brand. The wider stakes The macro context amplifies Coach’s achievement. The gap between Tapestry’s market capitalisation and that of Kering, Gucci’s parent, has narrowed to its tightest point in at least 15 years. Investors valued Tapestry at US$27 billion, compared with Kering’s US$36 billion as of last week, a near-parity that would have been unthinkable in 2020, when Kering was worth more than 10 times its American rival. That inversion reflects both the progress of Coach’s turnaround and the stalling of Gucci’s, where sales have fallen more than 40 per cent from their 2022 peak and the latest creative reset under Demna is still finding its footing. Gucci’s own CEO has acknowledged a “misalignment between price and perceived quality”. Coach, meanwhile, has spent years ensuring no such misalignment exists. The risk for Coach is familiar. It has been popular before, and ubiquity became its undoing. Kahn, who joined the brand in 2008 at the onset of that earlier downturn, is acutely aware of the trap. For now, the discipline holds, and the numbers confirm that Coach’s second act is anything but accidental.