Harris Technology takes ‘another leap forward’ in sales growth

Tech store stock
The tech resellers said refurbished sales contributed to the growth. (Source: Bigstock)
By Harry Booth

Harris Technology has seen its sales grow over the busy Christmas period, as its CEO praised the company’s profitability.

In the October to December quarter, Harris recorded $4.4 million in sales, with a cash flow of $700,000. These sales figures represented a 16 per cent increase on the prior quarter.

Harris said its success came, in part, due to its transition into refurbished tech sales.

This led to a first-half gross margin of 37.2 per cent, up from 35.2 per cent in the half-year prior.

Harris Technology CEO Garrison Huang said: “Refurbished tech sales have taken another leap forward during the quarter with each month exceeding $500,000 in sales for the first time.

“As sales continued to rise and contribute to $700,000 positive operating cash flow for the quarter, we have been able to purchase greater volumes of used tech where consistently low inventory hold times illustrate more growth opportunities for Harris Technology and our profitability.”

Harris accrued more inventory during the period, with stocks now valued at $3 million, up from $2.8 million at the end of September.

