BusinessFinancial

Hallenstein Glasson’s profit soars, but future growth is ‘much more difficult’

glassons store at harbour town
The owner of Hallenstein Brothers and Glassons is cautious about the future (Source: Supplied)
By Harry Booth

Hallenstein Glasson’s chairman, Warren Bell, has tempered shareholder expectations after reporting a 32 per cent increase in profits.

In an update for the six months ending February 1, the owner of Glassons and Hallenstein Brothers recorded $230 million (NZ$275 million) in sales, up from $200 million on the prior comparable period.

This led to $23.4 million in after-tax profits for the period, a figure which the group’s chairman described as “pleasing”.

“The results to date should not be viewed as indicative of the rest of the season as we enter the more significant sale periods, including Easter and school holidays,” Bell said. “It will be much more difficult to replicate the current growth in the months ahead.”

The Australian Glassons business was the group’s biggest earner, contributing $127.7 million in sales for the period. All segments of the group grew their sales year-on-year, with the Hallensteins business seeing the largest growth in its profits, jumping by 76.5 per cent.

“We are also conscious of the current geo-political tensions and impact these can have on nearly all areas of our business going forward in a manner we currently cannot predict,” Bell added. “The likely increase in the cost of living in the markets in which we operate and interest rate increases can have a strong influence on consumers’ discretionary spending patterns, which can directly impact sales.

“Impacts are also likely on foreign exchange, logistics and associated fuel and transportation costs, and other increased costs of doing business, all of which could directly impact our bottom-line profits,” he concluded.

Recommended By IR

Julie Mathers of Snuggle Hunny Kids
Regulatory IR Pro

2025 Federal Budget: Small business leaders say they expected more

Tahlia Whitfield
Travel retail IR Pro

Tumi doubles down on Asia with store expansions and premium retail upgrades

Tong Van
Amcal+ Chemist
Strategy

First convert: Chadstone My Chemist morphs into Amcal Plus

Kaycee Enerva
Adeela Hussain Johnson, CEO of luggage retailer Béis on stage at Shoptalk Spring 2025 conference.
Strategy

Shoptalk day three: Wayfair, Béis and Lowe’s execs discuss customer retention

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Sabrina Carpenter sitting on the counter of a Blank Street Coffee location sipping an iced coffee drink out of a plastic cup and straw
Strategy IR Pro

Behind Blank Street’s rapid growth: Seamless digital experiences and Gen Z stars

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Koko Black Chadstone Flagship
Openings & closings

Koko Black opens flagship store in Chadstone

Kaycee Enerva
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.