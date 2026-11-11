Eco-retailing pioneer Biome acquired by The Natural Grocery Company

Australia’s first B-Corp-registered retailer, Biome, has been sold to The Natural Grocery Company (TNGC) after 23 years in business.

Tracey Bailey founded the eco-friendly retailer Biome in 2003 before opening its first store two years later. Since then, its six-store portfolio has been backed by an e-commerce business that grew to stock 5000 specially chosen products.

It will now join TNGC’s portfolio, which includes Flannerys, Kunara, and Fundies.

“Biome has always been defined as much by what it won’t stock as by what it does, and that integrity is exactly why we wanted to bring it into the family,” said TNGC director Paul Wilson.

“Together we share a simple belief: What goes on your plate, on your skin and into your home should be good for you and good for the planet. To Biome’s loyal customers: Biome isn’t going anywhere. We’re committed to protecting the standards you trust and bringing Biome to even more Australians.”

Bailey said in an announcement on LinkedIn that she “couldn’t have hoped for a better outcome”.

“Our wonderful team, and the brand and community we’ve built together, have found a new home with a business that genuinely cares about people and our planet,” she added. “I truly appreciate the integrity and respect shown by Paul Wilson and the entire TNGC team throughout what’s been a big few months.

“Above all, I’m grateful to our customers, suppliers, and team, who made Biome what it is. Its future is in great hands.”