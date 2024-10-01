BusinessSupermarkets

Costco’s cool: It’s not flashy but competent success is never dull

(Source: Bigstock)
By Michael Baker
Michael Dukakis, the US presidential candidate in 1988, had a reputation for being dull and competent. Someone even quipped that Dukakis’ idea of excitement was “rearranging his sock drawer”. Some of the world’s best retailers are led by individuals with exactly the same qualities. So when Costco’s chief financial officer Gary Millerchip talks investors through the company’s financial results, he loves to get down in the weeds about what the company is doing to save its members money

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay