Melbourne-founded luxury fashion marketplace Cettire told investors its sales have returned to growth after a disappointing fiscal 2026, which it blamed on external headwinds and their impact on the industry.

Cettire ended the prior financial year with an after-tax loss of $8.5 million, but told investors that the start of fiscal 2027 to date has yielded a 15 per cent increase in sales revenue and an 18 per cent increase in gross revenue.

Active customers have also grown by 3 per cent across the period. Global sales, excluding its troubled US market, have grown by 36 per cent on the same period last year.

“Against a challenging industry backdrop, Cettire has delivered a strong early trading performance in FY27 to date,” said Cettire’s founder and CEO, Dean Mintz.

“The company’s strategy and execution are achieving continued market share gains and improving profitability. Cettire’s strategic focus remained on scaling its global platform, with a sustained emphasis on geographic revenue diversification.”

The company’s average order value increased by 5 per cent in constant currency terms. Its delivered margin also grew by 29 per cent.

Cettire did not give an update on its expansion into China, which was announced in June following its entry into a partnership with Tmall Global. Mintz previously called the retailer’s underperformance in the US a product of tariff impacts.