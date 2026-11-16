Buyers circle as David Jones creditors prepare to meet

David Jones’ creditors are about to meet for the first time following its placement into voluntary administration and receivership, with potential buyers of the sunken retailer beginning to circle.

Receivers FTI Consulting have already confirmed the closure of 19 out of David Jones’ 38 stores. All of the listed stores are expected to cease operations by the end of the year.

McGrath Nichol, the appointed administrators, have been managing the sale process of the retailer on behalf of private equity owners Anchorage Capital Partners and distressed lenders Hilco Global.

The Australian’s Data Room column reported that Anchorage was among 33 interested parties seeking to table offers for David Jones, exploring a potential deal with an investment consortium. The newspaper also claimed that Frasers Group, New Zealand’s The James Pascoe Group, and a private consortium involving former Myer CEO Bernie Brookes were among those coming forward.

Brookes told Inside Retail that claims of his interest in rescuing David Jones were “a fairy tale”. “I have nothing to do with it.” Frasers Group and representatives of The James Pascoe Group, which owns the Farmers department store chain in New Zealand, have also been contacted for comment.

McGrath Nichol said it will not provide an update prior to the creditors’ meeting on November 17. This meeting is set to bring together the parties looking to recoup approximately $320 million in debts owed by David Jones.

The largest claimant is Hilco Capital, holding more than $200 million in debt, with landlords such as Scentre Group, suppliers and stockists, and roughly 6000 David Jones employees also impacted.

Any binding or non-binding bids to buy David Jones will likely be tabled once this meeting has concluded.