BusinessSports & adventure

Briscoe Group sees record year as online sales grow

Image of living room.
The group’s homeware sales grew 3.4 per cent in Q4 (Source: Facebook)
By Harry Booth

Briscoe Group, the operator of Briscoe Homewares and Rebel Sports in New Zealand, has set new fourth-quarter and annual sales records. Q4 sales reached $220.6 million and full-year sales $686.8 million.

Group MD Rod Duke said: “In a year marked by persistent pressure on consumer sentiment and discretionary spending … delivering strong fourth-quarter growth and achieving record full-year sales is an outstanding result.

“Despite the ongoing intensity of a highly competitive retail environment, a key objective for the second half was to reduce the year-on-year decline in gross margin percentage.”

Online sales accounted for 20 per cent of groupwide sales, up from 19.7 per cent the previous year.

“Our online business continues to strengthen. Following the successful migration to the new Adobe platform earlier in the year,” Duke added.

“The group’s full-year net profit after tax (NPAT) will be in line with previous guidance and is expected to fall within the range of $59 to $60 million. The team continues to do an exceptional job balancing gross margin investment, driving sales, and maintaining tight cost control.”

Fourth quarter sales in the group’s homeware division grew by 3.4 per cent year-on-year. Sporting sales increased by 6.4 per cent across the same period.

Briscoe Group is expected to report its full-year results on Wednesday, March 11.

Recommended By IR

Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
A closeup of a person's hands on a laptop
Data IR Pro

Stand-alone vs embedded CDPs: What’s best for retailers in 2025?

Richard Taylor
woolworths supermarket exterior
Supermarkets

Woolworths appoints new leaders for retail business

Celene Ignacio
An image of the exterior of an Oh!some store.
Strategy IR Pro

Oh!some moves into new markets with aggressive growth strategy

Tong Van
Thirteen Lune co-founder and CEO Nyakio Greieco standing in Thirteen Lune’s Los Angeles flagship store.
Strategy IR Pro

Thirteen Lune CEO Nyakio Grieco talks SNR Capital acquisition and what’s next

Nicole Kirichanskaya
yellow beauty bench interior image of Adore Beauty's first store 2025
Workforce IR Pro

‘Not just another beauty store’: Adore Beauty CEO on entering a crowded market

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.