Collapsed cult-favourite fashion brand Black Milk Clothing has been saved from administration by Factory X, the owner of Gorman and Dangerfield.

The news comes just over two weeks after the Brisbane-founded retailer entered voluntary administration. Co-founder Linda Lillis said the collapse came amid “the combination of a challenging consumer environment, rising costs and increasingly complex global trading conditions”.

“Voluntary administration gives the business an opportunity to explore what comes next,” she added then. Apex Advisory was appointed administrator.

Company CEO Jackie Kruger has now revealed what is coming next for Black Milk. “Black Milk Clothing has officially been acquired by Factory X, the Australian fashion group behind Dangerfield, Princess Highway and Gorman,” she said in a statement.

“When Black Milk entered voluntary administration earlier this month, there was enormous uncertainty about what the future would hold. Now Black Milk has the opportunity to continue under new ownership is an incredible relief.”

Kruger did not indicate whether the online-first retailer will have any drastic changes to its operations under new ownership. She said the sale proceeded at an “extraordinary pace”.

“One of the most encouraging parts of the past couple of weeks has been getting to know David Heeney and the team at Factory X. The excitement they’ve shown for BlackMilk has been evident from our very first conversation,” she added.

“There’s still plenty of work ahead as we move into this next chapter, but I’m genuinely excited about the opportunity to build on what makes Black Milk so special.

“I’m also personally grateful to everyone who has reached out, offered support, or simply checked in over the past couple of weeks. It has meant more than you know.”