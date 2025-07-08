Australian retail faces a perfect storm of economic and political pressures

year in which the headwinds are getting stronger even as retailing has yet to really recover from the sluggish sales in the years before Covid-19 or the pandemic itself. The headwinds include the potentially adverse impacts of US President Donald Trump’s disruption of global trade via indiscriminate tariffs and political sanctions that could affect the cost of products and services and disturb supply chains. Uncertainty about the Albanese Government’s policy responses to productivity, tax reform, Trump’s agendas on defence spending, climate change and environment and, of course, the relationship with China, could all have a direct or trickle-down impact on the retail industry. Other key headwinds for retailers in the government purview are the extraordinary debt liabilities of all the governments in Australia, with the exception of Western Australia, ever-increasing regulation and industrial relations. Staff recruitment and retention and higher costs of doing business, including increasing wages, employer superannuation payments and employee entitlements, are headaches enough without the rising occupancy costs for property holdings and leases as well as spiralling insurances, energy, taxes, levies and licence fees. To add more challenges, there is also a higher risk than ever before of litigation by regulatory agencies, consumers, suppliers and contractors, or even competitors, and the surge in serious and violent criminal threats. While all of these headwinds buffet the Australian retail industry, consumer confidence and the inclination of shoppers to open their purses and wallets remain subdued, and competition from online retailers and global store brands intensifies. The challenging conditions and, crucially, the uncertainty in both the global and domestic political and economic spheres, explain the exodus of thousands of independent retailers as well as the collapse of high-profile chains. The one positive that has given hope to retailers in recent months has been cuts to interest rates; however, they may be short-lived. Interest rate cuts may well stall or even rise again if wage increases, the impact of tariffs and supply-chain disruption, the twin terrors of drought and floods, as well as further increases in housing, health, education, utilities and government spending re-ignite inflationary pressures. Tax reform and cutting red tape The Albanese Government’s historic re-election has generated calls for long overdue tax reform and actions to boost productivity at the forthcoming roundtable in Canberra. The last attempt in Australia to examine reform in taxation, as distinct from tax cuts, was undertaken by Ken Henry in 2008 for the Rudd Government. Henry had the best helicopter view of taxes of anyone in the country, and his well-credentialed review team delivered a report in 2010 with 138 recommendations. The Rudd Government adopted two significant recommendations, one related to superannuation and the other to a mining tax that led to grief and, ultimately, the Labor Party’s defeat. The Henry Review was not allowed to provide advice or recommendations on an increase to the GST and, not surprisingly, the current prime minister has no inclination to consider that option now because his government would take the political heat on a tax that is distributed to the states. Even so, GST remains a potentially live issue ahead of the roundtable because it has support from some economists and a broadening of taxable goods, especially food, and a hike to 15 per cent or even 12 per cent could help state governments begin to trim their massive debt. Prime Minister and his Treasurer, Jim Chalmers, would do well to remember the collapse of Labor Governments around Australia in the 1990s over debt levels that were remarkably modest compared with the debt accumulated today that current state taxes can’t pay down. Tax reform is critical, but so too is boosting productivity and actually reducing red tape instead of just making hollow promises at election times. If real regulatory reform is the aim, governments should not just repeal or rewrite some regulations but also review and rewrite legislation, much of which was enacted before the internet and is akin to a patchwork quilt of confusing and sometimes outdated provisions from periodic amending bills. Industrial relations remains a major problem for retailers, with the union movement emboldened by the scale of the Albanese Government’s re-election and strenuously pushing for higher wages and expanded entitlements. The increased employer contribution on the superannuation guarantee scheme and the 3.5 per cent boost to the national minimum wage rate are likely to be followed by a campaign before the Fair Work Commission to abolish junior wage rates to establish a “same job, same pay” principle. The contentious work from home option is also likely to be further entrenched through union claims before the Fair Work Commission, potentially with additional cost implications and at least some productivity losses. Negative knock-on effects from retail crime Perhaps one of the most crucial current issues is the rise in crime, which is leading to increasing investment in store security measures and cybercrime protection as well as rapidly rising insurance costs for everything from public liability through to employee claims for workplace issues and criminal damage. The criminal activities, which run the gamut from assaults to arson and ram raids on stores, are affecting employee recruitment and retention and rostering, as well as store trading hours. Add to those effects an apprehension among consumers about shopping in retail centres. Revolving door bail for criminals apprehended by police needs a much tougher justice regime because the costs of crime include store closures and damage to the mental health and wellbeing of employees and consumers, as well as increasingly prohibitive premiums or rejection of insurance coverage. Some of the issues affecting the retail industry are also confronting consumers who are still struggling with the cost of living, especially on housing, heath and utility bills, and they are eroding consumer confidence and tightening spending outside major discount promotion events. The challenges for retailers in the year ahead are bad enough for the big companies, but imagine how independent retailers are struggling to cope and battling to even survive. It is hard to argue that these are not the most difficult economic conditions the retail industry in Australia has ever confronted and, as businesses release their 2025 financial year results, they will be anxiously hoping they can navigate the prevailing headwinds.