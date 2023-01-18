Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Store tech

Apple indefinitely postpones launch of AR glasses

(Source: REUTERS/David Gray/File)
By Kanjyik Ghosh and Shubham Kalia
January 18, 2023< 1 mins read

Apple has postponed the launch of its lightweight augmented-reality glasses indefinitely due to technical challenges, but is still planning to unveil its first mixed-reality headset this year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The iPhone maker’s mixed-reality headset – which combines both augmented and virtual reality – is set to launch in this year’s spring event, Bloomberg said, adding that the device will cost around $3,000.

Apple’s mixed-reality device would compete with the likes of Meta Platforms’ Quest Pro virtual and mixed-reality headset, which it launched late last year for $1,500, half of the Apple device’s reported price.

The Cupertino, California-based company now plans to focus on lowering the price of the follow-up version of its mixed-reality device, expected as soon as 2024 or early 2025, instead of working on the AR glasses, according to the report.

Apple will aim to do so by using chips on par with those in the iPhone rather than components found in higher-end Mac computers.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Information website first reported Apple’s plans to unveil a cheaper mixed-reality headset on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the iPhone maker unveiled MacBooks powered by its new and faster M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in a surprise launch weeks ahead of its usual schedule.

  • Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman, of Reuters.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Cutting business costs? Don’t forget these 6 commonly overlooked savings
Financial
Cutting business costs? Don’t forget these 6 commonly overlooked savings
Here’s how Subway keeps it fresh: A chat with Aussie boss, Geoff Cockerill
Food & beverage
Here’s how Subway keeps it fresh: A chat with Aussie boss, Geoff Cockerill
Step aside, luxury retail: Walmart is entering the metaverse
Software & systems
Step aside, luxury retail: Walmart is entering the metaverse
No sweat: Why My Muscle Chef has entered the weightloss category
Marketing
No sweat: Why My Muscle Chef has entered the weightloss category
Mosaic Brands shows promising revenue growth from online sales
Financial
Mosaic Brands shows promising revenue growth from online sales
Author's latest articles