The administrators appointed to David Jones have revealed that the department store retailer owes around $458 million to creditors, following their first meeting since its November 5 collapse.

McGrath Nichol chaired the Tuesday meeting, which revealed claims from distressed lenders Hilco Global, 940 unsecured creditors, 6242 employees and around 802,000 gift cards.

It was revealed that around $180 million is owed to suppliers, $235 million to secured creditors, $33 million across all gift cards, and around $10 million is owed to its staff.

Secured creditor Hilco Global has also claimed around $155 million in debt, and private equity owner Anchorage Capital Partners estimated claims of $80 million, according to ABC News.

McGrath Nichol is continuing to explore opportunities to sell David Jones through the administration and receivership process. Inside Retail reported that 33 interested parties were considering tabling offers prior to the creditors’ meeting.

The second meeting is scheduled for March 2027, by which a buyer could be announced. Hilco Global has a majority vote on deciding on the best offer.

Any new owner of the 188-year-old retailer would take on a significantly reduced asset portfolio, with receivers FTI Consulting confirming last week that 19 out of David Jones’ 38 stores are earmarked for closure by the end of the year.

Bernie Smith, the national vice president of the SDA Union, which was present among creditors, previously called the closure announcement “particularly stressful with Christmas approaching”.

“SDA will make sure David Jones workers receive every entitlement they are owed, and we will do everything we can to ensure all redundant workers receive their full financial and legal entitlements,” Smith added.