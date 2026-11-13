Accent Group sales slip further; external impacts blamed

Australia’s biggest footwear company has seen its sales slip further, but its leadership is blaming external influences for its performance.

The operator of The Athlete’s Foot, Hype DC and Platypus told investors that its like-for-like sales have declined by 3.9 per cent in the first 19 weeks of fiscal 2027, compared to the same period last year. Retail sales were down by 1.5 per cent, while wholesale sales declined by 5.1 per cent.

Accent said that “continued elevated fuel prices, interest rate rises and general consumer confidence have impacted spending in the footwear category”. The group added that trading conditions have declined since late August, citing the RBA’s recent interest rate rise as one cause.

“The initiatives we have implemented under the 2030 strategic growth plan have been delivered in line with the plan, and the benefits they are generating aim to ensure the business remains resilient as we enter the busiest trading period of the year,” Accent Group CEO Daniel Agostinelli said.

“The group is well positioned for the key Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas and back-to-school trading period, which covers the three largest trading months of the year.”

Agostinelli added that the group’s leadership is “focused on trade and the factors within our control”.

Accent continues to contend with an attempted hostile takeover from the UK-based Frasers Group. Shareholders were given the final offer of 65 cents per share, with investors given until late January to respond.

The rollout of Sports Direct stores in Australia between Accent and Frasers continues to progress. Accent said eight stores and websites in Australia and New Zealand are expected to be trading by the end of the year.

Frasers has long maintained the position that Accent’s growth strategy and commitment to paying dividends are “neither sustainable nor prudent”.