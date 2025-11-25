Fewer Aussies tipped to shop Black Friday even as spending edges higher

A shift in shopper behaviour is reshaping Black Friday, with ING research showing fewer consumers planning to take part even as overall spending continues to rise.

The report shows that 47 per cent of Australians plan to shop the sales this year, down 9 per cent from last year and aligning with 2022 levels.

Even so, total spend is forecast to exceed $12.7 billion, rising $55 million year-on-year.

Growth is strongest across homewares and furniture, clothing, essential household items, work-related gear and kids’ apparel.

Meanwhile, younger shoppers continue to fuel the event, with 79 per cent of Gen Z and 66 per cent of millennials expecting to buy during Black Friday, compared with 40 per cent of Gen X and 16 per cent of baby boomers.

The report also found that consumers are expanding the ways they seek value.

Alongside brand emails and recommendations from family, shoppers are increasingly turning to online forums such as Reddit, aggregator platforms including OzBargain, and emerging tools such as influencers and AI-powered search assistants.

ING’s head of consumer and market insights, Matt Bowen, said the findings reflect more deliberate spending decisions.

“Our research suggests fewer Aussies might be gearing up for Black Friday this year, but those who are diving in seem to be doing it with purpose,” Bowen said.

“The drop in participation could point to a bigger trend. People are getting smarter about finding value all year round, not just waiting for seasonal sales.”