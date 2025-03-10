‘Extreme price sensitivity and distrust’: How consumers view apps, websites

A study by technology company CI&T has highlighted consumer distrust in retailer apps and websites, along with the increasing importance of price sensitivity.

According to the fifth annual Connected Retail Report, which analyzes the attitudes and behaviors toward omnichannel shopping, “potential privacy concerns” is consumers’ top frustration with retailer apps and websites.

Additionally, many consumers feel that retailer apps often fail to deliver on their promises, leading to disappointment and distrust.

Price remains the dominant factor in shopping decisions, with 54 per cent of consumers expecting prices to rise in the year ahead.

About 43 per cent of respondents say they are likely to download a retailer’s app to access better prices and deals, while 38 per cent cite it as the main reason they use these.

Approximately 30 per cent of consumers say having better prices determines both the retailers they choose and the channels they continue to shop through.

“Between the themes of extreme price sensitivity and distrust, there is a clear throughline across the data that maps to a strategic, scarcity shopper mindset,” said Melissa Minkow, global director of retail strategy at CI&T.

“Retailers can win over shoppers by building omnichannel experiences that support their desire to safely and efficiently discover, research, and snag the best prices simultaneously.”

The Connected Retail Report surveyed more than 1000 US consumers across all ages 18+, genders, and races.