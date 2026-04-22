BusinessStrategy

Can John Ternus match Apple’s ‘generational’ CEO Tim Cook?

[Left to right] Incoming Apple CEO John Ternus walking alongside current Apple CEO Tim Cook.
“How could you not consider him a generational tech leader? Tim did, in fact, Cook,” said Lange.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Few executive switch-ups have drawn as much buzz recently as Apple’s latest leadership change. On April 20, the technology giant announced that Tim Cook will step down as Apple’s CEO and take on a new role as executive chairman. Longtime Apple employee John Ternus, currently the company’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, will take over, with all changes effective September 1. Cook has held the role for nearly 15 years, succeeding co-founder Steve Jobs in August 2011. During h

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