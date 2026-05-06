BusinessStrategy

How Etsy out-innovated its tech rivals to turn around poor results

A phone showcasing the Etsy logo in a mini cart with cardboard boxes.
“Moving forward, Etsy needs to keep the focus on the user experience, including making better use of AI to help product discovery.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
After years of struggling following a “mask mania” pandemic boom, Etsy surprised investors last week by announcing revenue well above Wall Street expectations. Despite being best known for selling low-tech crafts and vintage clothing, executives believe its investment in AI is paying off. Etsy’s systems previously prioritised what was most likely to convert in the moment. Today, its pioneering tech has fully embraced a personalised approach that’s making its rivals take notice. “Our st

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