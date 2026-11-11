BusinessStrategy

The strategic missteps that led Gymboree owner to file for bankruptcy

An exterior shot of The Children’s Place location.
“A buyer could keep the strongest stores and rebuild around the purchases parents make.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Saddled with debt and unable to grow sales in a weak consumer environment, The Children’s Place has filed for Chapter 11 and is looking for a buyer to rescue the 60-year-old business. The US-based retailer primarily sells children’s apparel and accessories under its proprietary brands The Children’s Place and Gymboree. The collapse comes despite an infusion of funds from Saudi investment firm Mithaq Capital, which took a 54 per cent majority stake in the company two years ago, and

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