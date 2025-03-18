Dynamic duos: Five innovative brand collaborations in Asia

duced by Heytea, “Life of the pumpkin recites.” Featuring the 10-metre-tall pumpkin sculpture adorned with the artist’s signature polka dots, this installation, as part of Yayoi Kusama’s “China project of love & life”, depicts unity, love and peace, and harmonising Heytea’s tapioca pearl drink element. Heytea is further integrating the collaboration into its tea line with the release of limited-edition packaging for the brand’s “7 Bobo Tea” series inspired by Kusama’s art in black and yellow colourway, such as paper bags, cups and cup sleeves. Heytea stores also offer worldwide specially crafted merchandise, and exclusively collaborative artistic products and gifts, including pumpkin keychains, tote bags and mugs. Hypebeans x Sanrio’s Kuromi – A Kuromi-themed cafe & merchandise pop-up Hong Kong cafe brand Hypebeans is partnering with Sanrio’s Kuromi on a pop-up cafe and merchandise collection, as part of a celebration of Sanrio’s beloved character Kuromi’s 20th anniversary in 2025. Launching on December 19, the pop-up offers Hongkongers a branded-purple-hued immersive space spotlighting a neon-lit silhouette of Kuromi’s head, echoing the playful and edgy sentiments of the character. In addition to the cafe, Hypebeans and Sanrio are also launching a street-culture inspired merchandise collection, including apparel, accessories, toys, drinkware such as Kuromi-themed printed tumblers, and T-shirts for fans of all ages. Customers will also receive complementary stickers with any purchase from the collection. Puma x “Squid Game” – A red-green ‘survival kit’ collection Puma teamed up with Netflix to release a “Squid Game”-themed collection, just in time for the show’s second season premiere on December 12, featuring apparel, footwear and accessories inspired by the show’s aesthetic. The brands’ collaboration includes the velour teal-green T7 uniforms, redesigned with the staircase pattern drawing from the series. There are hidden Puma logos and co-branded chest labels, “Squid Game” graphic tees, and hoodies. The collaborative shoe collection items, “Squid Game” limited-edition versions of two Puma sneakers: Easy Rider sneakers are decorated with a Young-hee doll hangtag and coloured by the theme of the signature game of ‘red light, green light’, with a red-green hologram on the shoe’s heel; Suede showcases the sinister stair room theme from the show, with an overlaying zig-zag pattern in bright colour hits. Both the backpack and cap in the collection showcase an all-over print of an eerie Young-hee doll from the Netflix series. Onitsuka Tiger x Patou – Balletcore shoes Onitsuka Tiger has collaborated with Parisian fashion house Patou to launch a balletcore shoes and apparel collection, celebrating the Japanese footwear brand’s 75th anniversary. Created a ballerina-inspired take on the classic Mexico 66, the Ballerinas and Rinkan boots feature elegant lines, Patou’s signature ribbon touches, and a colour palette of pink, beige, white, and black. The collection also includes hoodies, T-shirts, and accessories, accentuating the pink-colour shades and grosgrain fabric. The cross-border collaboration came under the “Sleepover at l’appartement Patou Tiger” campaign, starring YouTuber and actress Claudia Sulewski. To further celebrate the launch, a pop-up store opened in Tokyo’s Omotesando district, offering fans an immersive experience until December 25. Pop Mart x Vans – An exclusive Hirono sneaker collaboration Vans has paired up with Pop Mart to release Hirono-inspired footwear and apparel featuring subtle shades of pink and brown complemented with suede patches or Hirono’s figure sketches. Launching in new design and matching, the collaboration brings together Pop Mart’s character-driven spirit of childlike-adventure and reconnecting with selfhood. The Vans x Hirono’s collection features 55 figurines, exclusively available at Vans Glorietta in the Philippines. This story first appeared in the February 2025 issue of Inside Retail Asia magazine. Further reading: Inside the latest pop-up activations in Asia