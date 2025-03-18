BusinessOpenings & closings

Dynamic duos: Five innovative brand collaborations in Asia

By My Nguyen
Heytea x Yayoi Kusama – A contemporary artwork in a cup of ‘Heytea’ Heytea has collaborated with the globally renowned Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama to bridge beverage culture and modern art. The partnership supports Kusama’s ongoing “China project of love & life” and includes sponsorship of her exhibition, “Life of the pumpkin recites.” Central to the collaboration is the theme “Adding a touch of Bobo to the world,” which also serves as the title of a short film produced

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay