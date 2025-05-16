Dusk Group predicts steady growth in upcoming third quarter results

Australian homewares company, Dusk Group, has hinted at steady sales growth in an update ahead of its third-quarter results.

The company anticipates sales of between $137 million and $139 million, at least $10 million higher than the $126.7 million of the same period last year.

While gross profit margin is expected to fall by up to 1 per cent from last year’s 64.3 per cent, underlying EBIT is expected to be between $7 million and $8 million, up from $6.2 million last year.

The group’s net cash is expected to stand between $18 million to $20 million, compared to $20.8 million during the same period last year.

“We are excited by the improvements we are planning for FY26, as we deliver refreshed core product ranges, exciting seasonal and fashion products and further category expansion,” said CEO and MD Vlad Yakubson in a stock-exchange filing.

“We are in a strong financial position and our inventory remains clean and well-balanced.”