BusinessStrategy

How ‘dupe’ brand Quince reached a US$10 billion valuation 

A male model wearing a camel brown Quince cashmere shirt.
“Quince is a great example of a company getting the core tenets of retail down right,” said Minkow.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
On March 11, Quince, a San Francisco consumer technology platform, announced a US$500 million Series E financing round. This latest financing effort culminated in it hitting a valuation of US$10.1 billion, more than double the US$4.5 billion it reportedly reached last year. Since launching in 2018, the business has been on an upward trajectory, reporting triple-digit annual growth and surpassing US$1 billion in revenue in 2025. “It’s clearly an exciting number, but I think it’s more of an

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Man holding up a garment in a warehouse environment as part of a flash sale
Financial IR Pro

How flash sales are helping this store stay afloat in deflation-hit China

Reuters
glassons store at harbour town
Strategy

Glasson’s largest Australian store yet opens

Celene Ignacio
zara store in beijing
Financial

Inditex’s net income rises 9 per cent amid higher in-store, online sales

Celene Ignacio
Viv for your V founder Katie Diasti sitting against a dark green background holding a reusable menstrual cup.
Strategy IR Pro

Viv for your V founder on bringing sustainable period care to 500 Whole Foods stores

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Workforce

Puma plans job cuts as US demand weakens, outlook dims

My Nguyen
A campaign image from the running brand On featuring the Sesame Street character Elmo
Marketing IR Pro

How retail narratives shape customer experience and brand loyalty

Nick Gray
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay