Dollarama Australia will establish its head office at the Younghusband precinct in Melbourne to drive its next phase of growth.

The company has committed to approximately 3800sqm at the precinct for its headquarters. The move comes after Canadian discount retailer Dollarama acquired The Reject Shop and its network of more than 400 stores across Australia last July.

Dollarama Australia CEO Clinton Cahn said Younghusband provided the right environment for the company’s next phase of growth in Australia. The chain has set a long-term target of 700 stores nationwide by 2034.

“Following Dollarama’s acquisition of The Reject Shop, we wanted an Australian head office that could bring our team together and support the significant growth planned for the business.

“Younghusband offers the character, amenity and connectivity we were looking for, and we are pleased to be joining its growing business community,” Cahn said.

Younghusband is an adaptive reuse precinct in Kensington, located 3.5km from Melbourne’s CBD. Dollarama’s Australian corporate team will join other tenants including Kapitol Group, Sony-owned Hawk-Eye Innovations and Danihers Facility Management.

The precinct is being delivered by a joint venture between La Caisse, Built and Irongate Group. Stage 1 includes approximately 17,300sqm of office and retail space.