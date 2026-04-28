Are ‘high-low’ collabs like Victoria Beckham x Gap destroying luxury?

integrity. In McCartney’s case, a known advocate for sustainability, there was debate about whether a partnership with a major conglomerate like H&M aligned with her image and values. None of this is entirely new. In 1983, then top-tier designer brand Halston launched a more affordable line with JCPenney, dubbed “Halston III”. Like many designers today, Halston intended the collection to build a mass-market audience for the brand. Instead, it devalued the name, prompting luxury retailers like Bergdorf Goodman to end partnerships entirely. In 2026, is it possible for a similar fate to fall upon these brands? Why are high-low collaborations all over the 2026 retail timeline Personal stylist Jamie Lewis noted that many luxury shoppers, especially aspirational ones, have hit a breaking point with what they see as overinflated prices, subpar quality, and poor service. Lewis explained in a video on her Instagram that her clients’ approach to fashion labels has shifted over the past few years. “The way that we shop is really starting to change. In all honesty, contemporary clothing has become outrageously overpriced. You have to know which brands to go to for the quality. There used to be this whole market of aspirational shoppers that could still sparingly shop designer, but now we’re getting priced out,” said Lewis. On her Substack, Inside The Dressing Room, Lewis compared prices for aspirational goods, such as the Chanel classic flap handbag, with those of previous years. In 2019, the aforementioned Chanel handbag cost around US$5,800; today, it costs almost US$11,800. Meanwhile, a Louis Vuitton canvas bag like the Speedy 30 has nearly doubled in price over the same period. As Lewis wrote, “She [the luxury-loving consumer] didn’t stop wanting beautiful things. She stopped being willing to be played. Because, let’s be so for real, it became a game. When is the next price increase yet? Was there this amazing increase in quality? No. Was there an outstanding experience when purchasing? No. You almost have to beg a sales associate to help you spend thousands upon thousands. It doesn’t feel right anymore.” Now, Lewis and her clients use luxury resale sites like The RealReal for better-quality designer pieces, or turn to collaborations like Victoria Beckham x Gap for premium brands at accessible prices. As high-low collaborations become more common in retail, a critical question arises: do these accessible partnerships signal a fundamental shift in the meaning and value of luxury fashion, or can true luxury persist amid this evolution? Do high-low collections signal the end of luxury? The love for luxury persists, said strategist Christine Russo, but shoppers’ interpretations have shifted. “Luxury in the US is not dead,” she argued. “The real dollars for luxury have shifted to experiences rooted in travel, luxury hotels and VIP sections of concerts, among other examples. That has left fewer discretionary dollars for fashion brands. Collabs are a lever. One of many used by both sides of the collab. One side benefits from exposure, cool factor and relevancy; the other benefits commercially through sales, reach and higher margins on lower-cost goods.” Marie Driscoll, a chartered financial analyst and professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology, believes high-low collabs create visibility and brand heat. “For the designers, it’s a nice paycheck with visibility and the potential to create future demand by starting a relationship with young, still not wealthy shoppers (a win). These designers have ‘collaborated’ with the luxury maisons for decades, like Yves Saint Laurent at Christian Dior, using their creative talents, spanning design, marketing and theatre, to support heritage maisons and make them relevant to the existing cultural ecosystem. This doesn’t mean the end of luxury, which needs revitalisation and definition; it means broader access to good design and designer fairy dust with the potency to change how the wearer feels.” Driscoll added that in a luxury world democratised by technology, which allows a burgeoning 13-year-old fashionista to see a Chanel fashion show via platforms such as YouTube or TikTok, designer awareness is broad. So, not surprisingly, these young consumers want to participate in the spectacle that is fashion, but can only do so through these high-low launches. Finally, Melissa Minkow, global director of retail strategy at CI&T, said that while true luxury isn’t dead, these collaborations make it accessible and help build relationships with consumers. “The benefit to the luxury brands is the extended reach and the opportunity to get creative,” said Minkow. “It’s a risk and has the potential to damage the luxury brand’s reputation if they don’t maintain the quality and vision they achieve at the higher ticket. As long as that commitment to excellence exists in the collab range, it’s a chance to meet customers they wouldn’t otherwise be able to.” Futher reading: How an unexpected retail collab is opening new doors and categories for KeepCup