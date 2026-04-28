BusinessStrategy

Are ‘high-low’ collabs like Victoria Beckham x Gap destroying luxury?

Two female models sporting pieces from the Victoria Beckham x Gap collaboration collection.
Luxury meets mass retail in 2026.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
This month, Victoria Beckham became the latest luxury fashion label to collaborate with a high street brand, after announcing a tie-up with Gap. It follows a long line of so-called “high-low” collaborations to have launched in 2026, including Stella McCartney working with H&M and Uniqlo releasing a collection with Cecilie Bahnsen. And while many consumers love the opportunity to sample luxury at an affordable price, critics have been sceptical about what these deals mean for artistic int

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