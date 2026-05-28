Why Dick’s Sporting Goods’ big bets paid off in Q1

expectations for comp sales growth and profitability. Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData, said the results tell the story of the company running two races: one with its core operation and the other with Foot Locker. “The core athletes remain on top form, producing extremely healthy comparable sales growth from a high baseline last year. Excellent execution, especially at House of Sport stores, continues to help – and to pull in customers looking for everyday fashion as well as sporting apparel and goods.” And while the Foot Locker team does not yet have Dick’s level of proficiency, there has been a dramatic improvement over a short period of time. “An impressive training regime has improved a lot of the basics, including rationalising assortments and making presentations clearer. There’s also a step up on investments to ensure good retail locations are enhanced,” said Saunders. “Foot Locker might not yet be pulling its full weight, but on the current trajectory, it is capable of becoming a valuable addition to Dick’s, and the fact that it is gently growing comps so early on in the transformation is encouraging. Dick’s Sporting Goods is proving its management team remains firmly on the front foot.” Melissa Minkow, CI&T’s global director of retail strategy, was similarly upbeat. “I did think this acquisition would prove successful, so I’m excited to see these results so quickly,” she said, adding that partnering with Vuori and Gymshark was a well-considered move. Looking to the next quarter, Minkow said she would like to see Dick’s bring personalised digital experiences into the mix as it continues to integrate the Foot Locker brand. “Shoe buying is challenging because of the nuances that come with sizing and feel, so it’s ripe for them to innovate there. I expect continued success in the near future.” How Dick’s Sporting Goods is investing from a position of strength Meanwhile, Barney Stacher, CEO of consultancy firm Stacher & Stacher, said, “Dick’s Sporting Goods’ first quarter results reinforce something many retailers still underestimate: consumers are not just buying products anymore – they are buying participation, identity, aspiration and community.” Stacher explained that the company has increasingly evolved from being “a sporting goods retailer” into something much closer to a modern sports participation platform. “The House of Sport format is a strong example of this shift – climbing walls, golf simulators, batting cages, community events, localised engagement and experiential merchandising transform the store from a transactional environment into a destination. That distinction matters. “The retailers that are winning today are not simply optimising inventory and fulfilment. They are also creating environments where consumers feel emotionally and socially connected to the lifestyle surrounding the product, which Dick’s Sporting Goods seems to have fully captured.” There is also a larger retail lesson here, Stacher pointed out. As many retailers continue shrinking physical footprints or treating stores primarily as fulfilment nodes, Dick’s Sporting Goods is investing in reasons for consumers to physically show up, which comes from a very different strategic mindset. “Good retail stores distribute products, while great retail stores distribute energy, confidence, participation and belonging. In many ways, Dick’s Sporting Goods is demonstrating that experiential retail works best when the experience itself authentically aligns with the customer’s identity and aspirations – not when it is added as entertainment theatre disconnected from the brand’s core purpose. That may ultimately be the company’s biggest competitive advantage.” Further reading: Dick’s Sporting Goods grows after Foot Locker acquisition