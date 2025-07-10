BusinessFinancial

Designerex acquired by Queensland-based Sarai family

Image of woman in dress.
The brand allows women to share and rent over 50,000 designer dresses. (Source: Facebook)
By Darshana Gupta

Peer-to-peer dress sharing platform Derignerex has been acquired by the Sarai family after it entered into administration in March

The brand allows women to share and rent over 50,000 designer dresses, generating revenue for lenders, and helps reduce the environmental toll of fast fashion. 

Earlier this year, the brand struggled with financial difficulties following a legal dispute with its technology provider which resulted in delayed payments to lenders.

The company entered voluntary administration in March but resumed trading the following month after receiving “significant interest” from potential buyers.

In a statement, the Sarai family said the acquisition included the clearing of all of Designerex’s debts owed to customers.

“Thousands of women earn income from their dresses on the platform, with some generating tens of thousands of dollars annually,” said Daisy Sarai, representing the Sarai family.

“We are thrilled that payments will be resolved via this acquisition and those customers can once again benefit from this leading fashion technology,” said Sarai.

The Queensland-based family has supported business growth initiatives in Australia for years, including that of professional services start-up, Infrastructure Nation, which created a consolidated group of organisations involved in several infrastructure projects across the country. 

