Why Australia Day presents a dilemma for Australian retailers

ll range of Australia Day themed summer entertaining merchandise, framing the period as a seasonal lifestyle moment rather than a political one. Yet for many Australians, the date now carries meanings that extend well beyond retail convention. For many Australians, 26 January marks not a celebration but a moment tied to colonisation, and is known to many as Invasion Day, Survival Day or Day of Mourning. Others interpret the date to when Australia was formally founded. In that context, the question facing brands this January isn’t token placement of flags or disposable paraphernalia but whether corporate behaviour aligns with evolving community expectation and respect. Retail analyst Dean Salakas recently noted on LinkedIn: “doing something is a choice and doing nothing is a choice… brand intent and execution have to line up. If you choose to participate, be clear and consistent. If you choose not to, be deliberate and explain why internally.” That observation lands amid a corporate landscape that is far from uniform. To give that tension a clearer commercial frame, a survey of 500 Australians conducted by Retail Doctor Group and Pureprofile found that while 46 per cent say a brand’s approach would not influence their purchasing decisions, more than a third acknowledge it could, with 29 per cent saying a considered stance would make them more likely to shop with a brand, compared with just 9 per cent who say it would deter them. A similar asymmetry appears around trust, with 29 per cent saying a brand’s handling of the day increases their trust against 10 per cent who say it diminishes it. Almost half of respondents expect brands to be deliberate in how they approach January 26, even if they do not demand overt positioning. Taken together, the data suggests a clear expectation of intent, with the commercial upside of thoughtfulness outweighing the downside risk of engagement. The largest retailers: between celebration, silence and backlash Australia’s biggest supermarket and general-retail brands are emblematic of this tension. When Woolworths and its Big W banner elected not to stock dedicated Australia Day themed merchandise they acknowledged that 26th of January “means different things to different parts of the community.” The decision grew sharp criticism from conservative political figures, citing the decision as “peddling woke agendas”. In 2025 into 2026, however, Woolworths appears to have shifted under pressure, offering food promotions, picnic-ware and Australian flags across its supermarket and Big W stores, all the while affirming “We respect everyone’s choices in how they choose to spend the day” in a Woolworths Group media statement about its 2025 Australia Day plan. Coles by contrast, has confirmed it will continue to stock a “range of summer entertaining merchandise throughout January,” framing it around BBQs, picnics and long-weekend gatherings, a more traditional Australia Day positioning. Meanwhile, a plethora of discount party stores extensive range of Australia Day products has drawn public ire from social audiences who see token stands as a disconnect between retail positioning and broader cultural sensitivity. Brands big and small now face the same strategic dilemma, visibly celebrating a contested date will irrefutably alienate communities, while opting out entirely may also invite backlash. Smaller and advocacy-linked brands: taking a stand Not all brand responses attempt to walk a careful middle line. For some, cultural engagement has taken the form of direct collaboration and advocacy with clarity a part of brand identity. Lush Australia, for example, launched its “Always Will Be” soap in partnership with First Nations-owned Clothing The Gaps, signalling a shift from symbolic acknowledgement to commercial alignment. In its 2026 advocacy post Clothing The Gaps clarifies that staying silent on the contested nature of Australia Day “continues to do real harm to First Nations people, erode your brand trust and damage your reputation.” Co-founder and CEO Laura Thompson sharpened that challenge: “If you’re saying you’re values-led, people will look to see what those values look like in action… Start where you are. Start small. Start imperfectly. But start.” The danger of silence and the value of intent Research into consumer attitudes around brand involvement in Australia Day shows the landscape is far from straightforward. Last year, independent research commissioned by media news outlet B&T and conducted by Bastion found that nearly half of Australians (47 per cent) believe brands should avoid publicly sharing their views on the Australia Day debate, seeing it as a personal rather than commercial issue. At the same time, 38 per cent said a brand’s stance would influence their purchasing decisions, particularly if it aligned, or conflicted, with their values. That paradox, where neutrality can be both safe and perceived as indifference, underscores Salakas’s caution that brand silence signals something as well. Whether retailers opt for celebration, muted operational neutrality or explicit support for change, the stakes are reputational, cultural and commercial in equal measure. A path forward: authenticity over avoidance For brand leaders navigating January 26, a clearer path is emerging, authenticity over avoidance. Customers and teams quickly detect when brand calendars, communications and store execution fall out of alignment, a point underscored by Dean Salakas’s warning against “marketing acting in isolation.” More broadly, respectful engagement now requires more than merchandising alone, demanding an understanding of why the date remains contested. As 26 January approaches again, the corporate landscape comprises a blend of overt participation, cautious marketing, activism and, in some cases, silence. What unites these varying responses is the reality that Australia Day, no longer just a public holiday on the roster, has become a brand moment, as Salakas puts it, whether organisations want it or not. For retail leaders, the imperative is not whether to take a position but how to do so with intent, consistency and cultural humility.