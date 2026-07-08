BusinessStrategy

What happens when retailers turn values into strategy?

Lush storefront.
When retail values shape business.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Twenty years ago, many retailers regarded political and social neutrality as standard commercial practice, conscious that taking sides risked alienating customers. Today, many appear willing to wager the opposite. Five years ago, Lush deleted its major social media accounts in protest against young people’s mental health harms, Patagonia rewrote its ownership model in 2022 so that its future profits would fund environmental protection, and, just this month, Australia’s Ringers Western defend

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