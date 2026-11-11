The quiet rebrand that tripled Conserving Beauty’s customer retention

ting, because the rebrand is less a design story than a case study in what happens when a founder stops assuming who her customer is. Conserving Beauty launched into Mecca in 2022 with bright blue-and-yellow packaging built on a guess that its buyer was Gen Z. Two years of strong website sales in Australia and America gave Grace something she had never had before: direct access to the people actually paying. She surveyed 1000 of them, and the answer upended the brand’s assumptions. “They were millennial women, mostly 25 to about 45, who experience all the things that people go through, like hormonal breakouts,” she said. “Their hormones are changing. Their skin’s freaking out. They’ve got sensitivity, maybe a bit of eczema.” An assumption, corrected The deeper insight was not demographic but descriptive. Customers consistently used the same words to describe the brand. “The words the customer uses to describe us is ‘science backed’, ‘innovative’, ‘efficacious’,” Grace recalled. “And I said to my team, we don’t necessarily look how they describe us. The actual packaging and the branding doesn’t look it.” As it turns out, the brand’s signature yellow wasn’t even Grace’s idea in the first place. “When I originally pitched to Mecca, I actually had black lids on everything, and they asked me to make it blue or yellow,” she said. The rebrand was executed unusually, with the founder and her first employee, Jono, working through roughly 10 months of iterations rather than briefing an agency. Grace had met with marketing agencies and eventually dismissed them. “None of them understood the customer, and they wanted us to look the same as every other brand on shelf,” she said. “And they were crazy expensive.” Everything changed except the logo, which became a 3D mark, with silver primary packaging borrowed from the brand’s bestselling chrome wipes canister and a shade of blue retained as an ode to its waterless formulas. Trading prestige for the pharmacy shelf The survey forced Grace to make bigger changes than just the packaging. Asked where they shopped, her sensitive skin customers were not naming specialty beauty retailers. “They were all basically saying pharmacies in Australia and America,” Grace said. Moving from Mecca, the exclusive partner that had backed her before anyone else, to Priceline was the riskiest step in the process, negotiated over six months through an online arrangement before the pharmacy listing began. The bet has been vindicated. “We started doing real sales and real volume and way more profitable moving to pharmacy. So I will never look back,” she said. Mecca, in her view, suits overseas brands entering Australia, while local brands need the reach and flexibility of pharmacy. What a name is worth But the most underrated element of the rebrand was in the website copy: reviews and complaints became data, revealing that customers who seemed to dislike products really just misunderstood them. The brand’s hero face wipes became Gentle Oil Cleansing Cloths, a plain description replacing the clever InstaMelt Day Dissolver Wipes. “It’s not that they don’t like the product. They actually don’t understand the product, and that’s our job to explain it better,” Grace said. The payoff shows in the numbers, with retention tripling and sales more than doubling since the rebrand, and in the brand’s new cold sore range, whose discreet silver packaging would not have been possible without it. “Why can’t we have discreet, elevated cold sore care?” she said.