Crocs and Mosaic Brands settle lawsuit over copyright allegation

Crocs and Mosaic Brands have settled their lawsuit after the former alleged that several moulded foam shoes of Mosaic violated its intellectual property.

Crocs filed the case in late 2021 after discovering Mosaic was selling footwear that was similar to its Classic Clog shoes.

The company said it has been selling the Classic Clog in more than 85 countries and owns trademark registrations covering the iconic shape and design in over 30 countries, including Australia.

As part of the settlement, Mosaic agreed to stop producing and selling certain moulded footwear styles named in the litigation, and some similar styles, before the end of the year.

“We are pleased that we were able to resolve this dispute amicably, avoiding the need for further expenditure of time and resources by either party on this litigation,” the companies jointly stated.