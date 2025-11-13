Country Road to adopt department-store approach under new leadership

Country Road Group plans to expand its offerings beyond its own brands as the company adopts a department-store approach under the leadership of CEO Steven Cook.

Cook, who took the helm earlier this year, said in an interview with the Australian Financial Review that the company would start with textiles and furnishings from Marimekko and skincare products from Jurlique.

Watches and accessories from Daniel Wellington would later be added.

“Our brands are the centre of everything, and we have an incredible loyal consumer within Australia and New Zealand. That needs to be absolutely honoured.

“The reality is, we can add curated products that we would never develop ourselves to offer the customer a broader assortment,” he said.

According to the CEO, the strategy will include the development of a new digital marketplace, allowing the company to curate beauty and home products to complement its portfolio without taking on more inventory risk.

Founded in 1974, Country Road Group owns brands including Country Road, Witchery, Politix, Trenery and Mimco. The company, part of South Africa-based Woolworths Holding, operates 630 stores in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

For the year ended June 29, the company reported a $164 million loss and a 5.4 per cent sales decline, amid major restructuring following the separation from David Jones in 2022.

The company recently closed some stores, including a high-profile outlet in Sydney’s Queen Victoria Building, but plans to open five sites by the end of the year.

Cook told the AFR that Country Road was now seeing positive sales growth due to “some heavy lifting” by prior management.

“We’re trading to budget, which is a profitable budget. We have positive [sales] across the group, exceptional performance in Witchery, Politix, and Country Road Home has been extraordinary,” he said.