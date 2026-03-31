Collins Foods drops Taco Bell, but new partner secured

Taco Bell will move its Australian operations from Collins Foods to Restaurant Brands Australia Holdings (RBA), after signing a legally binding conditional agreement.

RBA, which already runs Taco Bell stores in NSW and overseas, will take over management once the deal is finalised, subject to regulatory approvals and other standard conditions. Collins Foods will continue operating stores until the transition is complete.

The change comes as Taco Bell looks to expand its presence in Australia. Some underperforming stores will close as part of a broader network reset aimed at strengthening the brand for long-term growth.

“This is an important moment for Taco Bell in Australia,” said David Mantellini, GM of Taco Bell Australia.

“We strongly believe in this market and are excited about the future with a clear focus on growing the brand to bring more Taco Bell restaurants to more Australians. This new partnership with RBA reinforces that we are here for the long term.”

The details of the partnership are still being finalised, and Taco Bell has said further updates on its Australian plans will be shared in the coming weeks.

Last year, Collins Foods outlined a series of operational and leadership changes as part of a broader restructuring, including plans to exit the Taco Bell business.