Coles to make menopause-friendly shopping easier

Coles will become the first Australian supermarket to adopt the MTick menopause-friendly certification, partnering with the organisation GenM to help women more easily find products that support their menopause journey.

The rollout, beginning early next year, will include an online menopause support hub with educational resources, followed by certified product offerings online and in stores.

More than 200 MTick-certified products across categories, including skincare, personal care, vitamins, and oral health, will help customers find products designed to support one or more of GenM’s 48 recognised signs of menopause.

The move comes as an estimated 4.5 million Australian women experience menopause at any given time. Research cited by GenM found 87 per cent of menopausal women feel overlooked by retailers and brands, while 66 per cent say they struggle to find menopause-friendly products.

Anna Croft, Coles chief commercial and sustainability officer, said the partnership would make relevant products and information easier to access through everyday shopping.

“Finding products that can help support women through menopause shouldn’t be complicated. With millions of customers shopping with Coles every week, we have an opportunity to make trusted information and menopause-friendly products easier to find as part of the everyday shop,” she said.

The partnership expands GenM’s Australian presence, which includes pharmacy retailer TerryWhite Chemmart and several health and beauty brands.