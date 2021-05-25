Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Omnichannel

Coles ramps up safety for online delivery of alcohol

User Image
Dean Blake
May 25, 2021< 1 mins read

Supermarket giant Coles has joined a coalition of some of the world’s largest liquor companies to promote better standards of alcohol sale and prevent underage consumption through online purchasing.

The International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD) aims to address the harm of overconsumption of alcohol on a worldwide scale, and promote the understanding of responsible drinking behaviours.

“Most people consume alcohol in a sensible and responsible manner, however we are committed to harm minimisation initiatives that reduce excessive consumption,” said Coles Liquor chief executive Darren Blackhurst.

“We saw a change in customer behaviour during Covid-19 and continue to see strong performance in ecommerce, so we have worked to adopt best practice safety protocols online and are pleased to join the IARD to share information on global initiatives and drive further improvement across the industry.”

In an effort to cut down on underage drinking made possible by the increase in online delivery of goods throughout the pandemic, Coles is introducing a number of new safety measures to its delivery practices.

These measures include: no unattended same day delivery, or standard delivery for new or guest customers; no deliveries to be made to a public place in an alcohol-free zone; delivery agents will not be penalised for failing to complete a delivery if they believe the recipient is under 18 years of age, or is intoxicated; as well as a ‘self-exclusion program’ where customers can opt out of delivery services.

Coles is also a signatory on the Alcohol Beverages Advertising Code and is a founding member of not-for-profit organisation DrinkWise.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Why age diversity in business matters
Leadership
Why age diversity in business matters
David Jones to exit more stores post-virus
Financial
David Jones to exit more stores post-virus
Woolworths, Bunnings emerge as most trusted brands in COVID lockdown
Supermarkets
Woolworths, Bunnings emerge as most trusted brands in COVID lockdown
Road testing COVID-19 innovations from Bunnings, Mecca and more
Openings & closings
Road testing COVID-19 innovations from Bunnings, Mecca and more
Lagardère Travel Retail reopens outlets in ANZ domestic terminals
Travel retail
Lagardère Travel Retail reopens outlets in ANZ domestic terminals
Author's latest articles
CommBank app to gain e-commerce offer through Little Birdie partnership
Mobile
CommBank app to gain e-commerce offer through Little Birdie partnership
Inaugural ‘Australian Made Week’ kicks off today
Marketing
Inaugural ‘Australian Made Week’ kicks off today
MyDeal poaches Catch CMO to power its growth
Marketplace
MyDeal poaches Catch CMO to power its growth
Amazon launches on-demand paperback printing to power Australian book sales
Marketplace
Amazon launches on-demand paperback printing to power Australian book sales
Retail sales recover in April, but recovery remains uneven
Financial
Retail sales recover in April, but recovery remains uneven