Coles introduces new trial to remove plastic bags 

Coles has launched a new cardboard box trial which aims to reduce single-use plastic bags in the fresh produce department.

The cardboard boxes that were used to convey fresh fruit and vegetables to Coles stores will be repurposed so that customers can use them for collecting loose fresh produce items, carry items home, or leave the box at the checkout for another customer.

The company will conduct the eight-week pilot at five stores: Prahan and Waverly Gardens in Melbourne, Noosa Heads in Queensland, Ocean Shores in New South Wales, and Hilton in Perth.

“We know our customers want us to provide more sustainable packaging solutions, and this trial offers a plastic-free alternative to fresh produce bags that, if successful, could see a sizeable reduction in the number of plastic produce bags in circulation,” said Coles chief operations and sustainability officer Matt Swindells.

“The great thing about these boxes is that they fit easily in your trolley, and can be taken home and recycled, or left at store for someone else to use again. It also brings a local grocer feel to your shop while helping to create a more sustainable future.”

The latest trial follows Coles’ sustainability commitment last year, when it discontinued selling soft plastic shopping bags in-store and online, removing 230 million plastic bags from circulation in a single year.

The grocery chain now offers 100 per cent recycled paper bags that can be recycled on-site, as well as a variety of reusable tote, chiller, and mesh produce bags.