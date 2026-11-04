City Chic sales down, but margin improves as focus shifts to full-price retail

City Chic Collective has reported a modest drop in revenue in its latest trading update, as the retailer underwent a strategic reset that shifts its focus to full-price sales.

For the 18 weeks to November 1, group revenue, excluding wholesale, was down 1.7 per cent year-on-year, while gross margin dollars increased 2.2 per cent.

The company said the results reflect a strategic reset that focuses on profitable, full-price sales, disciplined inventory management, and reduced promotional activity.

Notably, comparable full-price store sales have surged 19.6 per cent.

“The sales momentum we have built through the Spring season in ANZ, together with expanded gross margins from a stronger full-price sales mix, demonstrates that our strategy is delivering improved trading performance, despite a challenging retail environment,” said CEO and MD Phil Ryan.

“As expected, the reduction in promotional activity initially affected sales, particularly online where we comped higher promotional activity last year.

“Our full-price stores remain the key driver of City Chic’s profitability, with strong comparable sales growth reflecting the positive customer response to improvements in product, quality and value. Higher trading gross margins in stores and online, a more profitable ANZ online sales mix with lower associated fulfilment costs, and a profitable US operation are further strengthening our performance, delivering a materially more profitable group,” he added.

The company now expects to generate positive EBIT in the first half, subject to continuing sales momentum into the Black Friday and Christmas trading period.

Last year, City Chic’s sales revenue slid 3 per cent to $130.5 million, but EBITDA surged 92 per cent to $12.3 million.