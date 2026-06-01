Cettire turns to Tmall after ASX trading halt

Luxury online fashion retailer Cettire is expanding its presence in China, a move announced shortly after the e-commerce business entered into an unexpected trading halt on the ASX.

Cettire informed investors on the exchange of its pause in trading on Friday evening, “pending the release of an announcement”.

On Monday, the company said it will enter into a partnership with Tmall Global to establish an e-commerce presence in Mainland China.

Tmall is a subsidiary of Alibaba and acts as its premium business-to-consumer platform. Cettire said it will be launching its “flagship store” on the platform. Founded in 2014, Tmall features around 46,000 brands and boasts 100 million active customers, including a fast-growing contingent of Generation Z shoppers.

“The partnership with Tmall Global represents an important step in broadening our pathways to market in China, which remains the world’s largest luxury market,” Cettire’s founder and CEO, Dean Mintz, said.

“Our multi-channel approach in China will allow us to scale more rapidly and efficiently in China while maintaining the flexibility of our global operating model.”

The news comes after a challenging period for the young retailer. Its latest financial disclosure detailed a $1.1 million loss for the first half of the year, following a 2.8 per cent dip in sales revenue.

However, Cettire launched its own e-commerce platform in China in 2024. Mintz at the time said “the world’s largest luxury market” presented a strategic opportunity. This launch was followed by continued sales momentum before the company’s first loss in April 2025; Cettire has remained in the red since then.