BusinessTravel retail

Cash Converters fined for breaching Franchising Code

Image of gavel in a library.
ACCC aims to ensure small businesses are protected by competition and consumer laws. (Source: Bigstock)
By Darshana Gupta

Franchisors Cash Converters and Mobile Travel Agents (MTA) have each paid a $16,500 penalty after allegedly breaching the franchising code of conduct. 

The ACCC alleged that the two companies failed to annually update or confirm information on the Franchise Disclosure Register, a requirement of the Franchisor Code of Conduct. 

The register aims to provide information regarding franchises to prospective franchise buyers, current franchisees and professional advisers.  

“A franchisor’s failure to maintain up-to-date information on the Register undermines transparency for prospective franchisees, and the reliability and integrity of the Register,” said ACCC deputy chair Mick Keogh. 

A continuing priority of the ACCC is to ensure small businesses are protected by competition and consumer laws, and mandatory industry codes including the Franchising Code of Conduct. 

“The Franchising Code of Conduct applies to franchising in Australia to help address some of the problems caused by the power imbalance in the franchise relationship,” said Keogh.

Cash Converters provides pawn broking and secondhand buying and selling services with 74 franchises operating nationally, while MTA, a travel planning service, operates 488 franchises across Australia.

Recommended By IR

Luxury

Revolve Group takes controlling stake in luxury label Alexandre Vauthier

Sean Cao
Food & beverage IR Pro

“You need to back yourself and just dive in”: The CEO of Oakberry

Tamera Francis
Sustainability

Samsara Eco secures $100 million in race to create infinite life for clothes

Celene Ignacio
Financial

Levi’s back into profit in second quarter amid higher revenue in the Americas

Celene Ignacio
Marketing

Shein confirms opening pop up in Perth weeks after cancelling original event

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Forget omnichannel, it’s all about unified commerce

John Costello
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.