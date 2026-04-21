BusinessStrategy

Can ‘Jobs prodigy’ John Ternus get Apple innovating again?

Apple exec presents hardware on stage.
Apple bets on products over AI hype.
By Reuters
To understand how Apple’s new CEO, John Ternus, will run the company, pay attention to what he refuses to sell. While software rivals at Microsoft and Google are spending hundreds of billions to push artificial intelligence into every corner of their businesses, the man set to lead one of the world’s most iconic companies appears to treat AI with a deliberate, almost stubborn pragmatism. “We never think about shipping a technology,” Ternus, 50, said in a recent interview about AI with te

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Choc Bites
Strategy IR Pro

The rise and rise of Little Treat Culture and what it means for brands

Eliana Glover
photograph of masion de sabre handbag
Strategy IR Pro

Why Maison de Sabre is doubling down on the US despite tariff turmoil

Tahlia Whitfield
Frank Green's new Chadstone store
Store design IR Pro

What rising rents are really telling us about the future of retail

Nick Gray
a man works at an office
Regulatory

‘We’re in the Dark Ages’: Industry associations speak out against red tape

Sean Cao
Target paper wine bottles
Sustainability

Target rolls out paper wine bottles

Kaycee Enerva
A Badrnes & Noble store exterior shot from 2015.
Strategy IR Pro

How Barnes & Noble is reinventing itself in a shifting book retail market

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay