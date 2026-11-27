sales to be flat to up 0.5 per cent, compared to the prior guidance of flat to down 1.5 per cent. Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData, described these results as the first sign of Kohl’s escaping a “Narnia-like eternal winter”. Saunders attributed the company’s Q3 sales uplift to its back-to-basics approach, including sharpening the presentation in its stores and focusing on owned brands. He noted that recent campaigns and strong in-store merchandising initiatives helped the retailer’s owned brands segment grow 3.4 per cent in comparable terms. However, he warned that, “Despite the rays of light, the sun shining on Kohl’s remains somewhat wan.” Kohl’s is still ceding significant ground to competitors like Target and TJ Maxx, which have been taking its customers and share of spend for many years. While the recovery is real, it is partial and needs to be far more firmly rooted, Saunders stated. Moving forward, he said, the challenge for Kohl’s isn’t just to go further and make the improvements more consistent, however useful this would be. “It goes back to a fundamental question of why, exactly, should shoppers come to Kohl’s?” Can Kohl’s incentivise shoppers to come back? Experts discuss Scott Benedict, founder and CEO of Benedict Enterprises, said that Kohl’s lift in sales comes from the fact that the retailer is easier to shop now than it has been in the past few years. As Benedict told Inside Retail, “Kohl’s own brands posted 3.4 per cent comparable growth as the company stocked them more deeply and gave them more visibility. Women’s returned to growth, with juniors delivering its fourth straight quarter of high-single-digit comp gains. Kohl’s also simplified its Deal Days messaging and made it easier to find toys and home decor under US$10. As a merchant, I see a common thread. Give customers a clear reason to come in, make the value easy to recognise, and have enough of the right merchandise on hand when they get there.” Echoing Benedict’s feedback, Barney Stacher, CEO of consultancy Retail OCD, stated that Kohl’s needs to do more of the same to keep customers coming back. “Keep the best sellers in stock in the sizes people actually buy, show shoppers what’s available at their local store before they leave home, and make the value clear at the shelf. Kohl’s Cash can give people a reason to come back. Finding what they came for gives them a reason to come back without it,” said Stacher. However, tidier stores and a sharper assortment of brands alone won’t be enough to fuel a proper comeback for Kohl’s, warned Saunders. Kohl’s must create more excitement, more exclusivity and give customers more reasons to choose it over its rivals. While some of this movement is coming through, the retailer will need to refine these changes going forward. The good news, Saunders noted, is that management seems to have the appetite for change, and there are now some good people on the senior team, like COO Elliott Rodgers, who was appointed to the role in September, who are bringing in fresh perspectives and more determination to get Kohl’s back on track. The other optimistic point in Kohl’s comeback plan, Saunders noted, is that the retailer has the financial flexibility to make the necessary changes. The bottom line is strong as net income jumped from US$8 million to US$254 million ($12 million to $381.2 million), which was further flattered by a sizeable tariff refund and the sale of two properties. Gross margin tells a similar story, as around 130 of the 145 basis points of improvement is down to tariff refunds. However, when all of this is stripped out, what remains is a business that is more profitable than it was a year ago – even if only modestly so. “As Kohl’s starts unfreezing itself, the next test is the holiday quarter. And, to be honest, the signals here are a bit mixed. Management expects sales to be flat to up two per cent. With higher fuel prices squeezing the lower- and middle-income households on which Kohl’s relies, some caution is sensible. But it is important that Kohl’s shows it can maintain the momentum it started this quarter,” said Saunders. How Kohl’s can keep the momentum going To keep the momentum going, Benedict suggested that Kohl’s invest in giving customers a reason to come back after the holiday promotions end. For example, Sephora can bring a shopper through the door, and putting juniors across from it gives them a chance to discover another part of the store. Kohl’s should see whether they add apparel to their trip and whether they return to buy it again in January or February. “I’d use those results to decide which styles and price points deserve more inventory. That’s how a good placement becomes a merchandising decision Kohl’s can build on,” Benedict said. However, one area of concern for Benedict is that omnichannel and investments in retail technology don’t seem to be front and center in Kohl’s turnaround. “They aren’t positioning digital discovery, agentic commerce and improvements in back-office efficiency the way other retailers are,” he said. He predicted that this holiday season’s top-performing retailers will be crediting agentic commerce investments for their results, an area that Kohl’s should seriously consider investing in. He added that Kohl’s should also keep the sales recovery and the earnings headline in perspective. The real estate gain, tax benefit and tariff refund all helped reported earnings. “What I’ll be watching over the next few quarters is whether Kohl’s can sustain transaction growth, sell through more of its core assortment before markdowns, and protect merchandise margin. The holiday quarter can show whether Kohl’s is winning more trips. The months after it will show whether shoppers are putting Kohl’s back into their routine,” concluded Benedict. Further reading: What makes a retail sale stand out in a sea of discounts?