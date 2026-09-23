BusinessStrategy

Can Dr Martens turn renewed interest into a comeback?

An exterior shot of a Dr. Martens store in London, England.
“Brands don’t shape communities; communities shape themselves,” said Murphy.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Dr Martens’ boots are instantly recognisable, but their durability ironically gives customers few reasons to buy another pair. Now, the British footwear icon’s new campaign is hoping to tackle the problem by giving people fresh reasons to engage with the brand. The question is whether it can broaden its appeal without weakening the identity that made it famous. The celebrity-led campaign launches across multiple platforms on September 24 as part of “Levers for Growth,” Dr. Martens’ ong

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Exterior shot of Super Retail store
Leadership

Super Retail negotiates settlement with former executives after long legal feud

Robert Stockdill
Several Winx Health products, including items like a pregnancy and UTI test, placed against a pale, blue background.
Strategy IR Pro

How this US brand is remaking sexual health products with Gen Z in mind

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Image of man holding surfboard.
Sports & adventure

KMD Brands reports $83 million loss, but online performance improves

Darshana Gupta
Sports & adventure IR Pro

Arc’teryx’s fireworks fiasco: When marketing spectacle backfires on brand values

Tong Van
a food court at cambodia's techo airport
Travel retail IR Pro

Travel retail as a growth driver: How Asia’s new international airport stacks up

Michael Baker
Image of David Jones rewards program logo.
Travel retail

David Jones launches loyalty program with Qantas Frequent Flyer

Darshana Gupta
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay