BusinessStrategy

Can Siri 2.0 put Apple back in the AI race?

Apple WWDC keynote presentation.
Apple adds smarter AI features to Siri.
By Reuters
After years of falling behind AI rivals such as ChatGPT and Anthropic, Apple is betting a long-delayed revamp of Siri can reaffirm its position as the world’s number one consumer technology company. The business used its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday to unveil a more conversational assistant capable of understanding on-screen content, recalling past conversations and drawing information from the web. Apple said users would be able to revisit past Siri conversations, while th

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