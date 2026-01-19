Burger Urge reveals bold regional growth plan

Burger Urge has an ambitious strategy for 2026: The Brisbane-born casual dining chain plans significant growth beyond its 33-restaurant footprint.

Burger Urge has a presence from Far North Queensland across to the Northern Territory and down Australia’s east coast to northern Victoria.

The business plans to make inroads into regional areas in New South Wales and Victoria, and in growth corridors in Western and Southwest Sydney, and Melbourne.

It will also extend its Queensland footprint across Brisbane metro, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, and Far-North Queensland. Longer term the burger brand is eyeing up Western Australia.

Allison Hall, Burger Urge’s head of development, said the strategy is a blend of hard analytics and grassroots knowledge.

“We like to open where people live, we have a strong footprint in regional towns. And we bring on board people who are part of the community and who want to own their own business, ” Hall said.

The Burger Urge strategy focuses on low competition locations – local centres anchored with a supermarket and a major retailer, with 15 to 20 specialty shops.

The burger chain’s growth strategy includes not only new regional areas but also new formats. Burger Urge is actively working on developing different venue footprints, from smaller formats that reduce construction and real estate costs, to potential larger formats that become destination venues.

“We have some pretty exciting ideas, including different ownership structures,” Hall said. “As a smaller business we are agile; we can create and pivot where we need to. If we think there is a strong market, and the customer will resonate with the brand, we are prepared to take a risk.

“The consumer still has an ongoing desire for good quality product. We will continue to lead with product, and innovate and challenge the norm,” Hall said.