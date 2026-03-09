Brisbane Fashion Festival dates, agenda released

Brisbane Fashion Festival is set to return this year, marking its 21st anniversary, and focusing on bridging the gap between runway inspiration and retail reality.

From Monday, August 24 to Friday, August 28, King George Square will be transformed into the nation’s first major Spring/Summer runway.

The week will feature bold tailoring, resort wear, and occasion wear from both Queensland and national designers.

By unveiling collections strategically ahead of the retail season, the festival allows enthusiasts to move from viewing modelled looks to purchasing them immediately.

With Australians buying an average of 56 new items of clothing per year, organisers emphasise that directing these purchases toward local designers ensures a thriving domestic fashion scene.

“Turning 21 is symbolic, Brisbane Fashion Festival has matured into a platform that launches collections, shapes retail momentum both locally and nationally and reflects the direction of Australian fashion right here in Brisbane,” said Lindsay Bennett, festival director.

“For more than 20 years, Brisbane Fashion Festival has shone a spotlight on the incredible talent and innovation of both local and international designers, while bringing more to see and do for residents and visitors right in the heart of our city,” said Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner.

This year’s festival will continue its commitment to inclusivity and professional development through two primary programs: First Nations Talent and Nextgen Designers.

In 2024, the Festival took place in the heart of Brisbane City at King George Square and City Hall.