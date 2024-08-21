Breville’s net profit up; the Americas, EMEA lead growth

Australian-listed appliance maker Breville Group’s net profit rose 7.5 per cent to $118.5 million in the last fiscal year.

The company booked record revenue of $1.53 billion, up 3.5 per cent from last year and more than doubling five years ago.

Its Americas revenue grew 4.9 per cent to $735.5 million while EMEA revenue climbed 13.8 per cent to $325.2 million.

However, the group’s Apac revenue declined 5.8 per cent to $275.4 million.

During the second half, the company posted double-digit revenue growth in the Americas and EMEA. In terms of products, its coffee machine segment also posted double-digit revenue growth in the six-month period.

“We enter FY25 with some momentum on the top line, our new product development (NPD) pipeline continuing to release, new markets outperforming, and our solutions offerings developing,” said Jim Clayton, Breville Group CEO.

“We will continue to plan inventory for accelerated growth while at the same time managing costs to protect against downside risks.”