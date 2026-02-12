BusinessFinancial

Breville posts double-digit sales growth, weathers tariff impact 

Breville coffee machine
Breville Group has reported strong growth for the fiscal half. (Source: Breville/Facebook)
By Sean Cao

Home appliances retailer Breville Group (BRG) has reported strong growth for the fiscal half, as the company managed to overcome the challenges posed by US tariffs.

For the six months ended December 31, revenue rose 10.1 per cent to nearly $1.1 billion, driven by new product development (NPD), newer geographies, direct markets, and resilient consumer demand.

The company said it had successfully managed significant US tariff impact through manufacturing diversification, volume growth in core, tail pricing, and distribution mix.

As of the end of the half, 80 per cent of the retailer’s US gross profit was manufactured outside of China.

“BRG delivered another record half, while executing two transformative programs simultaneously – driving the manufacturing diversification of our 120-volt portfolio and leaning into the front edge of our enterprise-wide AI program,” said CEO Jim Clayton.

“Coffee continued to lead, delivering double-digit revenue growth. Our NPD pipeline again contributed materially to performance, with strong launches across espresso and cooking. Beanz continued its rapid growth trajectory, scaling across four countries with the infrastructure and processes now proven to support further growth.”

By geography, revenue in Apac improved 6.1 per cent in constant currency, led by direct markets including Australia, New Zealand, China and Korea.

The Americas grew revenue by 11.1 per cent, driven by the coffee, food preparation and cooking categories. EMEA revenue grew 7.6 per cent. 

On the bottom line, EBITDA increased 2.9 per cent to $182.8 million, and net profit after tax was up 0.7 per cent to $98.2 million.

For FY26, the group expects its earnings to slightly increase, given the US tariff increases its value chain is absorbing.

Breville reported a 10.9 per cent increase in revenue to $1.7 billion in FY25.

