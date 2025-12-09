BFCM is over: Who’s set to retain the most customers?

BFCM has officially wrapped up – and to Humii and to Humii co-founder and CEO Mareile Osthus, this year it felt like it took over the entire month of November.

Retailers sent millions of emails, crafted creative campaigns, and pushed out irresistible offers, all in a bid to win customers’ wallets and, hopefully, their loyalty.

However, getting the sale is one thing, she warns. “Keeping the customer is another.”

With that in mind, how can online retailers ensure they optimise the chance of customer retention? And what were the factors discouraging shoppers from exiting checkouts this year?

A great deal might tempt a shopper to click “checkout,” but whether they come back depends on what happens next, the post-purchase experience, Osthus warns. “Did the retailer manage expectations around delivery? Did the product meet the promise? Was support easy to reach when questions arose? And if a return was needed, how smooth was that process?

“This is where loyalty is truly built, or lost.”

How it is measured

Once one of Humii’s mystery shoppers checks out on a website, the company measures how well expectations are managed through dispatch and delivery, how accessible and responsive customer support is, whether the product and packaging meet expectations, how easy the returns process is, and how effectively the retailer continues to engage through emails, messages, and loyalty programs.

At the end of the journey, shoppers decide one crucial thing: Are they likely or unlikely to return? That decision reflects their entire end-to-end experience — and it forms the foundation of what Humii calls the retention rate.

“This doesn’t mean a shopper will never return, but at that point in time, the experience wasn’t strong enough to guarantee it. Through the busy November trading period, we tracked retention rates across retailers nationwide to understand what drives loyalty – and what breaks it,” explains Osthus.

The major factors keeping customers from coming back

The biggest friction points driving shoppers away are clear.

A complicated returns process remains the number one reason shoppers are unlikely to return, accounting for 11 per cent of all cases. Waiting for approval, chasing responses, or filling out lengthy forms simply makes it too hard. “If it’s not easy, it’s too risky to try again.”

Slow delivery follows closely, with 10 per cent of shoppers citing it as the key reason they would not return. “When delivery takes significantly longer than promised, it breaks trust – and once trust is gone, it’s hard to win back.”

Poor delivery communication ranks third at 9 per cent. “Shoppers want to know where their order is, whether tracking links work, and when to expect it,” says Osthus. “A lack of clarity leads to frustration, especially for time-sensitive purchases.”

Across Australian retail, the average retention rate sits at 66 per cent. During BFCM, some retailers scored as low as zero – meaning none of their shoppers said they were likely to return – while others achieved 100 per cent.

Sports and fashion retailers lead the way, while electronics, pet supplies, and baby and kids categories fall behind. Those that deliver friction-free post-purchase journeys consistently achieve retention rates above 85 per cent, shares Osthus. “They’re building trust – and customers keep coming back.”

Who led the charge this BCFM?

These brands excelled according to Humii’s mystery shopping data:

Bed Threads

Princess Polly

The Iconic

Mecca

Hype

Showpo

Meshki

VRG GRL

Supre

“These retailers are setting the benchmark for exceptional post-purchase experiences. They’re not just converting customers; they’re creating relationships.”

Why it matters

Peak trade isn’t just about hitting revenue targets, it’s about winning hearts, furthers Osthus. “A smooth, transparent, and thoughtful experience makes customers want to come back. Because when acquisition costs are high and loyalty is low, every missed opportunity to retain a shopper becomes a costly one.

“Winning BFCM is impressive. But keeping those customers is what truly counts.”