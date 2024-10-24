BusinessMarketing

Bend but don’t break: the keys to collaborating successfully

By Lauren Kelly
Rhode and Krispy Kreme, Disney and Charlotte Tilbury, Messina and Maison Balzac – some brand partnerships, on first look, don’t seem to make sense, yet commercially and culturally they work. On the other hand, there are brands that seem like they should play nicely together, such as Victoria Beckham and Reebok, that don’t combine for commercial success. But why? When collaborating with others to expand your reach and enter new categories, why is it that a doughnut and lipstick collab works

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay