BusinessStrategy

Behind Lemaire’s tone-deaf China misstep

Lemaire
The issue began with “Objets Senteur,” Lemaire’s first attempt at home fragrance.
By Tong Van
It’s not unusual for a luxury brand to get China wrong. What’s unusual is getting it this wrong and at a time when trust, once lost, is incredibly hard to win back. Paris-based label Lemaire has been building toward this market for years. A store in Chengdu’s Taikoo Li opened in 2024. Then came its largest global flagship on Shanghai’s Wukang Road in January 2026. Beijing followed quickly after, with a second flagship in Sanlitun just two months later. The momentum was there. The issue b

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